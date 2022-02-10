Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus Do Not Have LTPO OLED Technology

Samsung previously stated that both Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus featured variable refresh rate displays ranging from 10-120Hz, hinting that the smartphones will have feature LTPO OLED technology. However, a notable display analyst has revealed that this is not the case.

In a now-deleted tweet, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young revealed that apart from the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, no other model from the series features LTPO OLED technology.

LTPO allows the display’s refresh rate to switch between 10Hz to 120Hz depending on what is displayed on the screen. The technology helps reduce unnecessary battery drainage but has higher production costs compared to traditional panels.

Samsung, for obvious reasons, was unable to incorporate the technology on the Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus without increasing the cost of both handsets. The refresh rate on these smartphones can only go down to 60Hz.

With Samsung reducing the display sizes of the smartphones, they also get smaller batteries compared to last year’s models, consequently impacting battery life.