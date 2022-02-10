UAE’s Etisalat and Govt Stakeholders Agree to Resolve Outstanding Issues

The Government of Pakistan and Etisalat International, UAE have agreed on resolving all the outstanding issues between the telecommunication company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Privatization Commission in a spirit of goodwill.

Advertisement

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin and CEO Etisalat International, Hatem Dowidar at the Finance Division on Thursday. Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Chairman Privatization Commission, Secretary Finance, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

ALSO READ Finance Minister Warns of Another Increase in Petroleum Prices

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin underscored the significance of resolving the outstanding issues between Etisalat and the Privatization Commission and moving ahead. He emphasized a fair evaluation of properties at the earliest. He also highlighted the prospects of foreign investment in Pakistan, especially in the IT and telecommunication sectors. The government is providing a conducive environment and incentives to attract foreign investment, he said.

The finance minister said UAE was one of the major economic partners of Pakistan. Pakistan attaches great value to the brotherly relations with UAE and intends to further strengthen business and trade linkages between the two countries, he stated.

ALSO READ Etisalat Contests $800 Million Pending PTCL Payment Over SPA Disagreement

Hatem Dowidar reaffirmed to complete the evaluation of properties soon. He expressed willingness to further invest in the IT and telecommunication sectors in Pakistan.