Unilever Pakistan Takes the Lead at the OICCI Women Empowerment Awards

Unilever is the first name that comes to our mind when we hear the words FMCG. The company enjoys immense popularity and the loyalty of its clientele in the country.

Today, every household in Pakistan runs on Unilever products whether it is personal care products or sanitary ones, making it one of the most respected brands in Pakistan.

The manufacturing mammoth has always been several paces ahead in the field of innovation and technology which leads to the best quality products for its customers.

Apart from that, Unilever also shines when it comes to organizational practices such as agility at work, equity, diversity, and inclusion policies.

The company is a leading example in the market when it comes to women’s empowerment. They support, promote, and facilitate women at every step possible.

This includes their female employees and the women of the country through their initiatives and programs over the years. All of that sets the company apart from others.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry – the OICCI Women Empowerment Awards took place recently. At the ceremony, Unilever Pakistan was awarded the top honor “OICCI Women Empowerment Award 2021”.

The organization was lauded and awarded for its relentless efforts to promote inclusion, diversity, and equity. The award also shows how Unilever is one of the few organizations that is striving for gender inclusion.

The honor is a major milestone in highlighting the importance of diversity and empowering women in our society.

Unilever is an organization that is aware of the dearth of opportunities for women which is why they are champions of women representation.

The company is on its way to going further than ever to break walls and create chances of growth and progress in our workplaces, our business operations, and above all else, our society.

They believe that will have a significant impact on the world, and on their business. This award motivates the company to keep moving forward in that direction.

Unilever is grateful for its female employees and always encourages them for their efforts. Women are appointed at leading positions in the company and are active in all other sectors of the company.

They know of the challenges women face while working so they have facilities such as Day Care Centers for mothers who have to bring their kids to work as well as maternity leaves and medical insurance benefits.

Apart from that, Unilever Pakistan also has a Career By Choice program that encourages women to return to the workplace after they have taken a gap from work for any given reason.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) members consist of 200 foreign investors. The committee lays emphasis on the rising importance of women and how their involvement is crucial in order to create an enabling environment.

It is a fact that having women at the forefront is necessary to expedite the economic growth of the country, according to Ghias Khan, President of OICCI.

He wholeheartedly commended the efforts of foreign investors at the OICCI Women Empowerment Awards 2021 that were held earlier last week.

OICCI has kick-started various researches and initiatives. The committee has been holding an annual survey among its members by recognizing those who have played a vital part in focusing on women’s empowerment.

A policy paper from OICCI titled “Increasing Women’s Inclusion in the Pakistan Economy” was presented to the Ministry of Human Rights last year.

“OICCI initiated the OICCI Women Empowerment initiative in 2017 and has been regularly raising voice for women empowerment among its membership,” Khan further added.

He also said, “The purpose of the awards is to bring women to the center stage in business and operations and highlight the sensibility and acumen women bring to the table. Women are also business runners and executives who deserve a chair on the high table and it is high time the world, corporate and otherwise, make space for them.”