HMD Introduces a New Variant of Nokia 105

HMD Global has launched a new feature phone designed for Africa dubbed as Nokia 105 African Edition, which is similar to the model launched in 2019.

Nokia 105 was first introduced in 2019 and last year, the company introduced a revamped version equipped with 4G connectivity. The new model has nothing similar but retains the durable design for which the company’s phones are known.

Design & Display

The Nokia 105 is a top-selling feature phone in the world and comes with a 1.77-inch QVGA screen and has 10 games pre-installed, including the popular Snake.

Internals & Storage

The handset is powered by a Unisoc 6531E processor paired with 4MB RAM. The Nokia 105 African Edition also has a 4MB storage space onboard. The smartphone Series S30+ OS supports 2G connectivity only.

Nokia says that the device’s memory can retain up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS.

Battery & Pricing

The device is equipped with an 800mAh battery that can last for up to 18 days and can keep the device going if you are on a call for up to 12 hours. The battery can be charged with a MicroUSB connector at the top and includes a built-in torchlight.

The Nokia 105 African Edition will retail in Africa soon, while the pricing and availability of the new edition are not known at the moment.