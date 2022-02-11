PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Match Live – 11th Feb, 2022

League leaders Multan Sultans will be looking to extend their winning run in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they face a charged-up Lahore Qalandars team in front of their home crowd. Fans can enjoy the high-octane clash between the two sides through PSL live streaming.

Advertisement

Lahore will be determined to become the first team to beat Multan this season and climb up to the second spot in the PSL 2022 points table. Meanwhile, Multan can become the first team to officially qualify for PSL 7 playoffs if they win the encounter.

The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The match will be broadcasted on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans live streaming can also be viewed on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Crickwick App.

The fans can also experience the high-pulsating encounter, live commentary, and ball-by-ball updates through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

Check out the PSL Schedule, updated PSL 7 Points Table, and latest PSL Stats here!