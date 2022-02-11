Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 11th, 2022: Lahore Eye 2nd Spot on PSL Points Table

Follow the updated PSL 2022 schedule here.

Lahore Qalandars have their eyes set on the second spot in the points table as they take on invincible Multan Sultans in the 17th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Friday.

With three wins from five games, Lahore are already placed third on the points table. A win against Sultans – the only undefeated side in the tournament – would lift them to the second spot.

On the other hand, relentless Multan Sultans have been doing nothing wrong. With every game, they are becoming a side-to-beat for other franchises. The way they brushed aside Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs on Thursday, made them look even more formidable.

However, it is to be noted that Lahore were the only side that scored 200+ runs against Sultans bowling lineup in Karachi. With action shifted to Lahore, the conditions would be conducive for the home team.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Friday, 11 February Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars 7:30pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:

Number of Matches Multan Sultans Won Lahore Qalandars Won No Result 10 6 4 –

