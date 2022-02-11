Young Fan Reaches Gaddafi Stadium on Wheelchair to Support Qalandars

A young fan reached Gaddafi Stadium on a wheelchair to witness the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, as PCB has allowed children below the age of twelve to enter the stadium during the Lahore leg of PSL 7.

As the second round of PSL 7 has started in Lahore, nobody is more delighted than the young fans of cricket since they are now allowed to participate in the live action of PSL. Excited to watch his favorite team play, a special fan came to Gaddafi Stadium before the match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Thanking PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, the little fan said, “I am very happy and it will be really fun. I will enjoy the game and support my team. Thanks to Ramiz Raja that he allowed children to enjoy as well.”

Talking about the clash between unbeaten Multan Sultans and thrilling Lahore Qalandars, the little boy said, “Multan can not be taken easy. They are the unbeaten team. The way Rizwan is leading from the front and all players are in form, it will not be easy for Lahore to win this. They will have to play attacking cricket to win.”

Giving advice to his team, the young fan said, “As Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-scorer of PSL 7 and he is in top form, I hope that he will give a solid start with Abdullah Shafique. Shaheen Afridi should take wickets using his pace, giving an early boost to the team, and then Lahore will hopefully win.”

With the start of the second round of PSL 7, the change in venue has given a whole new fervor to the league. Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in Karachi, NCOC had not permitted the children under the age of 12 to watch the matches live in the National Stadium.

In this regard, young fans were quite disappointed and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had promised to ease the restrictions as soon as the situation improved, declaring young fans as an integral part of the Pakistan Super League.

