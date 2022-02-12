America’s Largest Crypto Exchange Resumes Advanced Trading After Security Threat Fixed

The United States’ largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase Global Inc. resumed operations of a recently launched advanced trading feature that had to be halted earlier after an unverified Twitter user warned of a possible vulnerability in the system.

Anyone here can get me a direct line with someone at @coinbase , preferably management or dev team, possibly @brian_armstrong himself? I'm submitting a hacker1 report but I'm afraid this can't wait. Can't say more either, this is potentially market-nuking. DMs open. — Tree of Alpha (@Tree_of_Alpha) February 11, 2022

A spokesperson from Coinbase commented that the company was in contact with the Twitter user to learn more about the issue. While Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong in a reply to the user stated that the company would investigate the vulnerability.

Armstrong also later added a thank you message to the user.

.@Tree_of_Alpha you're awesome – a big thank you for working with our team love how the crypto community helps each other out! — Brian Armstrong – barmstrong.eth (@brian_armstrong) February 11, 2022

Later in the evening, the crypto exchange tweeted that retail advanced trading had been resumed and that the funds of its customers were safe.

The advanced trading functionality on Coinbase.com was launched in November to only a handful of consumers. Intended for more experienced traders, the feature enables users to interact directly with the order book.