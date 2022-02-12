Hassan Khan and Noor Ahmed Join Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators have suffered a major setback as all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz got injured ahead of their first match of the second leg. Since the all-rounder has been ruled out of the remaining matches of PSL 7, Quetta Gladiators have announced Hassan Khan as his replacement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators Lose Their Star All-Rounder Ahead of Crucial Games

According to reports, Muhammad Nawaz has got navicular bone fracture. It is a big loss for Quetta Gladiators as Muhammad Nawaz was aiding the team in both batting and bowling. Scoring quick runs at the end and picking up crucial wickets, Muhammad Nawaz was a primary part of the Gladiators squad. 27-year-old was also included in the Test squad for the historic home series against Australia. However, he will now miss the series due to a fracture in his foot.

ALSO READ Sania Mirza Opens Up on Shoaib Malik’s Retirement

On the contrary, Hassan Khan is a young left-arm spinner who was decent in his debut season in 2017 with Quetta Gladiators. The technical committee has approved the replacement and Quetta Gladiators will hope to see a spark from the young spinner in the second round of PSL 7.

Moreover, the 17-year-old Afghan cricketer, Noor Ahmed has also joined Quetta Gladiators. Thus, Quetta Gladiators will step into Gaddafi Stadium with new, young faces as they begin their second round of PSL 7 tomorrow against Islamabad United. Quetta Gladiators are currently at fourth position on the points table winning 2 matches out of 5.

Check out PSL Schedule and PSL Stats.