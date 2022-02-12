Video of Afridi’s Daughter Waving at Him Due to Bubble Restrictions Goes Viral

Shahid Afridi is residing in the same hotel with his family during the Lahore-leg of PSL 7, however, he is unable to meet the family due to COVID-19 restrictions. From the bio-secure bubble of Quetta Gladiators, Shahid Afridi shared an adorable video of his youngest daughter missing her father.

Separated from his family due to COVID-19 protection protocols, Shahid Afridi is missing his youngest daughter Arwa more than anyone else.

Taking to his Twitter account, star all-rounder shared a video of his two-year-old girl waving at him from the window while Shahid Afridi sat down beside the pool. Expressing his longing for the beloved daughter, Afridi wrote, “Really missing my youngest daughter who is in the same hotel but I can’t meet her due to COVID-19 protocols. See you soon, my little princess.”

He also revealed the other side of the cute moment where little Arwa could not handle her emotions. She was surely missing her father seeing him from a distance, but as soon as Afridi waved at her, the baby girl burst into tears crying for ‘Baba’.

Shahid Afridi is currently with the Quetta Gladiators playing his last season of the Pakistan Super League.

