Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Karachi’s Sixth Consecutive Loss

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Karachi Kings suffered their sixth consecutive loss in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as Peshawar Zalmi successfully defended their total. As a result, Peshawar are now level on points with Quetta Gladiators but are still at the fifth spot due to their inferior net run rate. Karachi on the other hand are on the brink of elimination and sit at the foot of the table.

Peshawar started their innings in fine fashion as debutant Mohammad Haris set the tone in the powerplay. He along with Hazratullah Zazai put up a fine opening stand before Shoaib Malik and Ben Cutting scored quickfire runs at the backend of the innings to take their total to 193/6.

Karachi got off to yet another slow start and lost Sharjeel Khan cheaply. They were unable to increase the scoring rate throughout their innings and could only manage 138/6 runs in their 20 overs. Peshawar won the match by 55 runs.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 7 6 1 – 12 +0.688 Lahore Qalandars 6 4 2 – 8 +0.717 Islamabad United 6 3 3 – 6 +0.792 Quetta Gladiators 6 3 3 – 6 +0.033 Peshawar Zalmi 7 3 4 – 6 -0.736 Karachi Kings 6 0 6 – 0 -1.420

