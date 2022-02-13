Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Lahore’s Big Win in Match 20

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.
Lahore Qalandars registered their fifth victory in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets. As a result, Lahore are just two points behind Multan Sultans and look set to qualify for their second ever PSL play-offs. Quetta on the other hand are fourth in the table and are level on points with Islamabad in third place and Peshawar on fifth place.
Quetta got off to the worst possible start as they lost opener Jason Roy and middle-order batter James Vince in the first over of the innings. Shaheen Afridi set the tone for Qalandars as they choked the Quetta batting unit with some accurate bowling. Iftikhar Ahmed put on a solid display and led a mini comeback to help Quetta finish on 141/7.
Lahore chased down the total comfortably. Fakhar Zaman scored yet another half-century, his fifth of the season to help Qalandars to a convincing victory. Lahore won the match with 8 wickets and 14 balls to spare.
Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|7
|6
|1
|–
|12
|+0.688
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|5
|2
|–
|10
|+0.785
|Islamabad United
|6
|3
|3
|–
|6
|+0.792
|Quetta Gladiators
|7
|3
|4
|–
|6
|-0.150
|Peshawar Zalmi
|7
|3
|4
|–
|6
|-0.736
|Karachi Kings
|6
|0
|6
|–
|0
|-1.420
