Muhammad Hafeez Pulls Off a Blinder Against Quetta Gladiators [Video]

Muhammad Hafeez took an outstanding catch to dismiss Hassan Khan as Lahore Qalandars locked horns with Quetta Gladiators. The fielding effort by 41-year-old left the viewers in awe.

Usually, the senior players are seen getting sluggish in the field as their fitness level does not support hopping on the ground. However, changing the trend, Muhammad Hafeez took a catch too good for his age.

When Quetta Gladiators’ Hassan Khan mishit the ball off David Wiese’s bowling, it went straight up. Not holding back, the 41-year-old Muhammad leaped towards the ball. Ending up with an incredible diving catch, Muhammad Hafeez garnered cheers from fans and fellow fielders for his brilliant effort. The stunning catch in the field by the veteran all-rounder left Quetta Gladiators struggling at 106 for 6 in 16 overs.

This is not for the first time in this season of the Pakistan Super League that Muhammad Hafeez has gained attention due to fielding.

In the first round of PSL 7, Muhammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman had made rounds with the hilarious dropped catch resulting from a misunderstanding which they later explained.

