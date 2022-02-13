Younis Khan Raises Questions on Pakistan’s Test Squad for Australia Series

Former Test cricketer, Younis Khan has expressed his disappointment regarding the squad announced for the historic Test series against Australia. Younis Khan deems that selection is based on T20 performances which seems to make zero sense.

Younis Khan, giving his take on the Test squad announced by PCB to face Australia in the home series, raised various questions. Talking about the selection of young players while senior bowlers like Yasir Shah and Muhammad Abbas are in the reserved category, Younis Khan said, “Yes, we have to move forward, but we are going to play Test cricket.”

Feeling the absence of experienced bowlers, Younis Khan said, “Muhammad Abbas and Yasir Shah are senior players, you can not keep them in the reserve category. If there are fitness issues with Yasir Shah then it might be justified, otherwise, there is no sense keeping him in the reserve players.”

Keeping in view the performances in domestic four-day tournament, Younis Khan questioned the selection of Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Imam-ul-Haq. Similarly, the former batsman asked if the in-form T20 batter, Shan Masood has been added to the Test squad based on his performance in PSL. Younis Khan also questioned Abdullah Shafique’s selection based on T20 performances.

Younis Khan also demanded an explanation regarding Abid Ali’s health as the batsman had suffered a heart attack during the domestic season. Younis Khan said, “There should be a proper press release regarding his recovery, and a specific time period must be set for his rest rather than having him out of the cricket without any plan.”

Demanding a change in the trend of the selection system, Younis Khan said, “If we don’t set the trend now when Imran Khan and Ramiz Raja and many other such names are in power, then when will these issues be addressed?”

Australia are set to tour Pakistan in March 2022 with their full-strength squad. It is the first time in the 21st century that Australia will visit the country since the two teams last met in 1998.

