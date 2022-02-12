Darren Sammy Gets Nostalgic After Missing This Year’s PSL

As the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is in full swing, Darren Sammy is missing his time in Pakistan. Playing for and coaching Peshawar Zalmi, the West Indies’ cricketer spent a significant amount of time in Pakistan during PSL seasons.

Darren Sammy was amongst the very first cricketers who came to Pakistan back in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League. Being grateful to the star cricketer for playing his part in the revival of cricket in the country, Pakistan has always valued Darren Sammy as a special guest.

Darren Sammy has always expressed his love for the country and its cricket. However, he is not a part of the Pakistan Super League this season due to personal commitments but he seems to miss the country.

Sharing a nostalgic video on his Twitter account, former Zalmi skipper wrote, “The good old days.” The video shows Darren Sammy wearing Shalwar Kameez while a fan gifts him the special Peshawari cap.

Darren Sammy led Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League as well as worked as head coach for the Yellow Storm. He shared a close bond with the entire Peshawar team and it seems no different even now.

