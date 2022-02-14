Erin Holland & Other Presenters Miss Ramiz Raja in Commentary Box

Australian cricket presenter, Erin Holland has once again stolen the show by sharing her pictures on social media while sitting on a traditional rickshaw at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Erin Holland is winning fans’ hearts by embracing her inner ‘desi girl’ since she has arrived in Pakistan for PSL.

Advertisement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja who was a professional commentator before assuming the charge of chairmanship has praised Erin Holland for her remarkable contribution during Pakistan Super League 7.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Fulfils Promise to Young Fan Whose Video Went Viral

While sharing a video of Erin talking about the ground conditions while sitting on the rickshaw on his Twitter, PCB Chairman said, “Happy anniversary. One of your best Erin Thanks for adding value to PSL. Have a great ride.”

#happy https://t.co/ujXme3rSKB of your best Erin! Thanks for adding value to HBLPSL. Have a great ride ⁦@erinvholland⁩ pic.twitter.com/ixVbOMLCI8 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 14, 2022

While calling Ramiz with his nickname Rambo, Erin said that she and other commentators are really missing him in the commentary box.

We miss you Rambo! https://t.co/KAI5ULazdw — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 14, 2022

“We miss you Rambo!” she wrote on Twitter, quoting Ramiz’s tweet where he praised Erin for her remarkable contribution during PSL.