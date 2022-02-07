Ramiz Raja Fulfils Promise to Young Fan Whose Video Went Viral

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja has fulfilled the promise he made to an 11-year-old cricket lover who was disappointed after not being able to watch a PSL match live at National Stadium, Karachi. Earlier today, Ramiz Raja declared that children below the age of 12 will be allowed to enter the stadiums during the second round of PSL 7.

As PSL 7 moves to Lahore for the next round of exciting cricket, PCB has eased the restrictions that were imposed due to the COVID-19 situation in Karachi. According to the rules by NCOC, the PSL matches were conducted with a limited crowd and anyone under twelve years of age was not permitted to enter the stadium.

This restriction disheartened young fans as a video of an eleven-year-old went viral. The little boy addressed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, complaining about the situation. Noticing his disappointment, Ramiz Raja responded to the young fan and promised to let the children under twelve watch matches in the stadium as soon as the COVID-19 conditions improved. Ramiz Raja had also stated that the league was basically conducted to inspire the young generation, attracting them towards the game of cricket.

Great news for Under -12’s. Now you can watch Lahore’s leg of HBLPSL. It makes my tournament and yours too, right !! A big thank you to NCOC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 7, 2022

Now as the rest of the matches are scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium, Ramiz Raja has expressed delight over little fans being able to enjoy the game live. Sharing his joy, the PCB Chairman said, “The stage [of PSL] is basically set for the children. I am extremely happy that under 12 will come and enjoy the match freely.”

Talking about the crowd in PSL 7, Ramiz Raja said, “We had planned to create a Fans Park for the engagement of crowd but unfortunately we could not get the permission for it” However he seemed satisfied by the attendance of fans in PSL 7.

The matches of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League will be played in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from 10th February.

