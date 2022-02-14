ICC Announces Winners of Players of the Month Awards for January

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the winners of the ‘Players of the Month Awards’ for January 2022 on Monday, today. These awards recognize the best performances from cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

According to the details, England skipper Heather Knight and South African batter, Keegan Petersen have been awarded the winner of ICC Players of the Month Award for January 2022 in the women and men categories as a recognition of their brilliant performance throughout the month.

The right-handed batter, Heather Knight was brilliant with the bat in the only Test of the multi-format Women’s Ashes against Australia at Canberra. The skipper scored 216 runs in a match including 168 in the first inning.

The brilliant knock in a match made her the second-highest scorer by a captain in the history of Women’s Tests. Her 168 in the first inning is the highest test score by any female English batter against Australia in Australia.

England was in a commanding position in the match, but Australian bowlers, Annabel and Alana showed some resistance in the fourth inning, and eventually, the match ended in a thrilling draw, and Heather Knight was awarded player of the match.

While on the other hand, ICC announced the name of South African batter Keegan Petersen, the winner of the ‘Players of the Month Awards’ in the men’s category. Keegan Peterson led his side to sensational Test series win against India in South Africa.

The right-hander who batted at 3 for South Africa scored 244 runs during a three-match Test series at an average of 61 and was awarded player of series for. In the series, South Africans bounced back after they lost the first Test match against visitors.