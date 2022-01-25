Shaheen Afridi Opens Up After Winning ICC’s Player of the Year Award

Shaheen Afridi was named Cricketer of the Year as International Cricket Council announced winners of the 2021 ICC Awards on 24 January. Bagging Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, Shaheen Afridi became the first Pakistani to achieve the accolade.

Following the announcement by ICC, the 21-year-old pacer has expressed his delight on winning cricket’s biggest title.

Young fast bowler shared his sentiments through his official Twitter account. Proclaiming his belief and gratefulness, Shaheen credited the blessings of God for his incredible achievements. Afridi also thanked his teammates and family members for having his back, stating that the heights he has reached would not have been possible without their support.

Almighty has been very kind to me. I'm extremely grateful for all the love sent my way. It wouldn't have been possible without the support of my team and my family. I'll keep on pushing myself to keep up with the challenges ahead. Thank you. 😇#ICCAwards #SirGarfieldSobersTrophy pic.twitter.com/Wbn7Tt4W3u — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) January 25, 2022

Talking about the future, the left-arm pacer shared his plans of working harder to tackle the challenges on his road to further glory. With his lethal seam and swing, Shaheen took 78 wickets in 36 international matches across formats, in 2021.

With the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League right around the corner, Shaheen Afridi is ready to add another feather in his cap by making his captaincy debut for Lahore Qalandars.