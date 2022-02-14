Mohammad Rizwan Backs Hasnain to Make a Comeback Soon

The recent decision of Mohammad Hasnain’s suspension from international cricket after his bowling action was found illegal has broken the heart of cricket fans in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Muhammad Rizwan, who is leading Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League has also done his part in keeping the 21-year-old bowler’s morale high. On his Twitter handle, the right-handed batter said that Mohammad Hasnain is a star bowler. It was his hard work, determination, and belief that brought him to the Pakistan team.

ALSO READ Muhammad Hasnain Gets Emotional While Leaving PSL 7 After Ban

“You are a star. You made it to the Pakistan team with your hard work, determination, and belief. The process remains the same. You can do it and will make a huge comeback. Bus yaqeen rakhna hai bhai,” Rizwan said.

Stay strong @MHasnainPak! You are a star. You made it to Pakistan team with your hard work, determination and belief. The process remains the same. You can do it and will make a huge come back. Bus Yaqeen rakhna hai bhai. Can't wait to see you again in the field.#RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/yQ8n5xSRn9 — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) February 13, 2022

The wicket-keeper batter, who scored 1,326 runs in 29 T20Is at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89 in 2021, has a firm belief in Hasnain and advised him to keep believing. Rizwan said that Hasnain has the ability to make a comeback to international cricket and he is eagerly waiting to see Hasnain in the field again.

Hasnain has played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is for Pakistan and has taken 29 wickets across formats. He is also the youngest player to take a T20I hat-trick, achieving the feat against Sri Lanka in October 2019. PCB has appointed Saqlain Mushtaq, and the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) bowling coach, Umar Rasheed, as the bowling consultants to rectify Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action.