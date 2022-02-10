Muhammad Hasnain Gets Emotional While Leaving PSL 7 After Ban

Muhammad Hasnain got emotional while saying goodbye to his team after getting banned for illegal bowling action. The young fast bowler expressed his anguish and shock over the ban by ICC, saying he never realized any issue in his bowling style.

Recalling his journey from street cricket to T20I hat-trick, Muhammad Hasnain shared his lows and highs in a sentimental video released by Quetta Gladiators. Talking about his bowling action, the young pacer said, “Before playing Big Bash League, I had played a lot of cricket and I never thought that my arm went more than fifteen degrees. I never expected that such a thing would happen.”

Declaring the situation as an unbelievable one, Muhammad Hasnain added, “Even when they first called me [regarding the fault in bowling action] I did not think that it was so. I watched my own videos to check and did not feel so at all.”

Talking about the ban, Muhammad Hasnain said, “When I came back to Pakistan because of PSL, I gave a test here. I was playing PSL matches and suddenly ICC announced that I can not play anymore because I have been banned for a period of time.”

Muhammad Hasnain expressed his disappointment about the sudden end to his PSL 7 journey. The 21-year-old pacer said:

“I thought that I would play the last match, give my best and win the match for my team. That match was against Islamabad United and they told Saifi Bhai [Sarfaraz Ahmad] to ‘stop Hasnain temporarily because he can not play today’s match’ while I was sitting close to him. I was fixing my laces sitting near where they were telling this to Saifi Bhai, because I had to bowl for the warm-up. When I heard this, I felt like they should have let me play this last match, because it was a very sad moment for me.”

Muhammad Hasnain got emotional, saying, “I am leaving PSL, leaving my team. It is very tough for me.”

Despite feeling disheartened, Muhammad Hasnain expressed hope for a comeback soon. Quetta Gladiators’ shining star is positive to correct the faults and get his bowling action cleared by ICC.