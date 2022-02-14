These Bikes Can be Perfect for Pakistani Girls

The new auto policy has been immensely popular among international car companies, with several coming to Pakistan over the past few years. The policy’s aim was to eliminate the monopolistic hold of Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda and has been effective so far.

Advertisement

However, the two-wheeler industry is still arguably Pakistan’s biggest untapped investment avenue. Motorcycle manufacturers like Atlas Honda, in particular, are relishing the success of the decades-old CD70, while Suzuki and Yamaha also seem to be content with their badly aging lineups.

Now is the best time for motorcycle manufacturers to revive their products for a particular niche — the young women of Pakistan.

Lately, females here have been using two-wheelers as a daily means of commute within cities. This presents a perfect opportunity for motorcycle companies to appeal to working ladies and female students.

ALSO READ Petrol Pump Near Rawal Chowk Caught Cheating the Public

United Motors has such a scooter in its lineup — the US 100 Scooty that is the only scooter in Pakistan with aftersales support.

As a Completely Built-Up (CBU) import, the US 100 Scooty is being sold for Rs. 145,000. At this price, the buyer gets alloy wheels, front disc brakes, a powerful 100cc engine, a self-start button, and a 4-speed transmission with an automated clutch for comfort and ease.

Advertisement

However, insufficient marketing and promotion are why this scooter has not been able to gain enough momentum. Moreover, there is a large gap in this market that needs to be filled.

Following are some two-wheelers that could become popular with the ladies of Pakistan.

Honda Vision 110

As one of the newest scooters, the Vision 110 has garnered significant popularity in the international market. Its modern aesthetics, smart ergonomics, and the latest safety and convenience features have made it one of the most desirable two-wheelers among female commuters.

The Vision 110 has a 108cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes a healthy 8.3 hp and 8.7 Nm of torque and is mated to an automatic transmission.

Its low center of gravity and low weight make it easy to maneuver around sharp corners and busy roads of the city. The front disc brakes and rear drum brakes allow for good stopping power, while the telescope fork suspension upfront and spring-loaded unit swing arm suspension at the back allow for a smooth ride on bumpy roads.

The scooter also comes with tubeless tires and a storage compartment under the passenger seat.

Advertisement

Its price in the international markets is the equivalent of Rs. 138,000, which seems to be a strong value proposition balanced by all its features.

Suzuki Address 110

With its sharp and sporty good looks, the Suzuki Address 110 is one of the best-looking scooters in the international market. Despite not being either the latest or the greatest proposition among the two-wheelers, it has impressive attributes that make it quite popular.

It has a 113cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes a healthy 9 hp and 8.6 Nm of torque mated to a CVT transmission that allows smooth and easy gear shifts.

ALSO READ Petrol Price Gets A Big Reduction

Like the Honda Vision 110, the Address 110 also has front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, oil-damped telescopic fork suspension in the front, a spring-loaded unit swing arm with oil-damped shocks at the back, electric and kick-start ignition, and an improvement of three storage compartments instead of just one.

Its price is also similar to the Vision 110s, at an equivalent of Rs. 140,000. However, slightly increased power and sharper styling give the Address 110 an edge over its Japanese competitor.

Yamaha Fascino 125

The Yamaha Fascino 125 is a modern, unique-looking scooter with a hint of retro styling, and is a standout in the two-wheeler market. Although it is a slightly larger displacement scooter, the Fascino 125 is regarded as one of the most comfortable, practical, and pocket-friendly scooters, especially in the Indian market.

Advertisement

Regarding displacement, the Fascino 125 is fitted with a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 8.2 hp and 9 Nm of torque and is mated to a V-belt automatic transmission.

Along with basic features such as electric and kick-start ignition, a storage compartment, a front disc, and rear drum brakes, this scooter is fitted with advanced features such as ‘Smart Motor Generator’ (SMG) for a quieter engine start, an automatic start-stop feature for fuel efficiency, and a built-in side stand engine cut-off switch that acts as a reminder for the riders to lift their side stand before a ride.

On account of its improvements over its competitors, and its looks and features, the Fascino 125 is priced slightly above them at the equivalent of Rs. 170,000, which is fair.

Piaggio Vespa LX 125

Although there are some formidable opponents on this list, nothing beats the charm of the original. Smooth, simple, elegant, and beautiful, the Vespa 125 is unmistakably Italian, because of which it is placed towards the top of the list in terms of looks.

This scooter has the features and performance attributes to complement its classy look. It is fitted with a 124.45cc, single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10 hp, and 9.6 Nm of torque, and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

Along with its strong performance, the 125 promises a comfortable, convenient, and safe riding experience with features such as kick and self start, hydraulic single sidearm front suspension, unit swing arm spring-loaded suspension with hydraulic shock absorbers at the back, alloy wheels, front disc brake and rear drum brake, electronic fuel injection, and a belt-driven drivetrain for smoother acceleration.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Javed Afridi Teases MG RX8 SUV on Twitter

The Vespa 125 is more of an enthusiast-centric product with massive popular culture appeal, on account of which Piaggio has positioned it as a premium product with a price tag equivalent to Rs. 225,000.

Out of all the scooters in this list, the Vespa is arguably the most special for being an icon in the two-wheeler market.

Verdict

Pakistan’s motorcycle industry has greatly facilitated commuters through reasonable pricing and easier livability as compared to cars. However, this has mostly helped male commuters, and the currently available motorcycles are not designed to fulfill the needs of female commuters.

With their favorable ergonomics, easy seating postures, compact statures, lighter weights, and features such as automatic transmission, disc brakes, electric startup, etc., scooters are potentially easier to drive on the city roads for women.

This list only discusses scooters with a small engine displacement and relatively lower prices as two-wheelers are supposed to be easy to drive, easy to own, and easy on the pocket. Pakistan’s female students and working women also desire and need such convenient means of transportation, which is why motorcycle manufacturers and dealers now have a golden opportunity to sell to this particular demographic.