Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 14th, 2022: Karachi in Search of Maiden Win

Islamabad United look to reduce the gap between them and the 2nd ranked Lahore Qalandars in the points table as they take on clueless Karachi Kings in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven tonight.

Karachi Kings, who are on the brink of elimination, will play for pride. They have nothing to lose; thus, they will go all guns blazing against high-flying United to register their maiden win of the season.

Karachi have not won a single game against Islamabad since 14 March 2020, when they knocked them out of the playoffs during PSL 5. A win for Karachi might not make much difference in the current standings but will provide them with the much-needed boost they have been searching for.

However, if Karachi fail to win tonight, they will become the first team to be eliminated from the competition.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Monday, 14 February Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United 7:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:

Number of Matches Karachi Kings Won Islamabad United Won No Result 17 6 11 –

