Coronavirus Survivors Are At Higher Risk of Developing Heart Problems: Study

Even a year after recovering from the Coronavirus infection, people remain at high risk for developing a number of cardiovascular diseases, a study by the US Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) has revealed.

During the study, DVA researchers analyzed the medical records of over 153,000 people infected with Coronavirus before vaccines became available, 5.3 million people who did not contract Coronavirus, and 5.9 million people whose data was gathered before the outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to the study, Coronavirus survivors are at 63% increased risk of experiencing a heart attack, 69% more risk of facing irregular heartbeat, and 52% more risk of developing a stroke in comparison to the other two groups.

They are also at 72% more risk of heart failure and three times higher risk of developing fatal blood clots in the lungs as compared to the other two groups.

The young, old, black, white, males, females, diabetic, non-diabetic, those with kidney diseases, those without kidney diseases, smokers, and non-smokers are at increased risk of developing a cardiovascular ailment after recovering from Coronavirus.

Speaking in this regard, Ziyad Al-Aly, the study’s lead investigator and Chief of Research and Education Service at DVA, said that Coronavirus survivors need to seek medical assistance in case they face chest pain, chest pressure, palpitation, and swelling in the legs.