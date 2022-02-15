How to Sell on Amazon from Pakistan: A Guide for Private Label Launch

Amazon Private Label is one of the most prominent Amazon business models. For the sellers who get the product right, it is a highly lucrative way to do business on Amazon.

If you’re considering how to sell on Amazon from Pakistan, there are a lot of elements other than product selection, which determine success – from packaging and branding to marketing and finally fulfillment.

Before we take you through the steps to launch an Amazon Private Label, let’s take a quick look at how Amazon Private Label works.

If you’re wondering how to sell on Amazon from Pakistan, Amazon Private Label entails selling products under your own brand name. These products may be manufactured by you or someone else.

Even if you don’t have a manufacturing facility, you can source products from a manufacturing facility and sell them under your own brand name. A lot of sellers choose this route because it brings good profit margins and allows them to build their own brand.

If you’re looking to do your Amazon Private Label Launch in Pakistan, here are a few steps you need to follow:

Decide What you Want to Sell

The very first step involves determining which product you want to sell on Amazon under your own brand name. The rule is to use specific tools to perform product and market research to determine which products have the best sales on Amazon in a certain category.

Choose a product that has high sales and low competition. As a rule of thumb, these products should not be copies of trademark products; shouldn’t infringe any copyrights or patents or violate anyone’s intellectual property; the product should be lightweight and small in size.

Ideally, you should choose from popular categories like sports, cosmetics and skincare, clothes, decor. Tools like AMZ Scout, Unicorn Smasher, and Jungle Scout are popular for product research along with Chrome extensions like Keepa and Camelcamelcamel, which can help you find products that are profitable.

Check out the Competition

If you’re looking to do a Private Label Launch in Pakistan, make sure you scout your competition. There would be a lot of sellers who are selling products similar to what you’re planning on selling; this means you will need to ensure that the product features match those similar, existing ones, at the least.

When analyzing competition, a few questions to ask include: the product’s average price on Amazon; similar products’ average review rating; how many other sellers are selling similar products.

Design your Brand

Once you have looked at your competition and decided what you want to sell, it’s time to determine the look for your brand. Let your creative juices flow and design your brand.

The main components for this include your brand name, logo, colors, and fonts. Another important aspect is your Unique Selling Proposition. Consider your target audience closely and study it in detail to get all these aspects right.

Your Unique Selling Proposition will determine how you promote your private label. Consistent branding and on-brand messaging play a vital role in bringing consistent revenue through your private label product.

Find a Manufacturer

After deciding what you will sell on Amazon, figure out the manufacturing. If you have your own manufacturing facility for that particular product, you can go ahead with it.

Alternatively, you need to look for a manufacturer or supplier who can give you the product with your branding on it. You can look for manufacturers locally and internationally, depending on your product.

You can use websites like Alibaba to contact wholesalers who have the product you’re looking for. You can also partner up with a local small business to manufacture the product under your brand name.

Product Design

The beauty of a private label is that you can get the product made according to your specifications and improve as you see fit, the way it fits your brand. While doing product research, read the reviews and focus on any flaws that are listed in the product.

For your private label, pay attention to improving those flaws and make alterations according to your needs. If you’re coming up with an innovative product that you or another manufacturer has created, make sure that you register a patent to avoid replications.

Create a Listing

Listing your product on Amazon isn’t as easy as just uploading pictures, writing some text, and hoping for the best. On Amazon, you will have hundreds if not thousands of competitors selling similar products.

You will need to follow SEO hacks to make your product stand out from the competition. Some of these hacks include using high-quality pictures to show as much detail of your product as possible; using target keywords to optimize the bullet point section of your product; making use of backend search terms.

If you’re looking to successfully launch your product on Amazon, a successful listing is a way to go.

Is it Worth It?

When contemplating your Amazon Private Label launch, it is important to remember that this is not the easiest or quickest way to make money. Whether you start an Amazon Private label depends completely on your circumstances, mission, and budget.

The top benefits of Amazon Private Label include: no brand restrictions because you’re creating your own brand; if you’re a private label seller, you’re not competing with products of the same brand; you can customize your listings with better content options that make for a superior customer experience.

When deciding your future on Amazon Private Label, make sure you consider that there are high costs associated with this business model; you will have to spend time, effort, and money on building your brand and standing out from the competition.

To succeed at Amazon Private Label, do your research and get the right training to equip you with the skills to start and grow a private label business on Amazon.

Alternatively, you also have the option of getting services from professionals to handle your product research, launch and listing, marketing, and branding for you to increase your chances of success as an Amazon seller.