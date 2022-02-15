Court Orders a Dead Man to Show Up in 30 Days

An accountability court has ordered a suspect to present himself within the next 30 days. The only problem is that the suspect had died in July last year.

According to details, Dr. Munir Ahmad Khan was one of the three prime suspects wanted by NAB in the notorious $3.3 million helicopters corruption case which surfaced in 1998. The other two suspects were Malik Allah Yar Khan and Zia Pervez Hussain.

Upon failure to appear in the Accountability Court despite several notices, NAB recently issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of Dr. Munir and ordered him to surrender in the court within a month while it is now working to declare him a proclaimed offender.

However, it has now come to light that Dr. Munir had died in July 2021, with his death certificates, which are available with ProPakistani, issued by Health Bridge Hospital in Lahore in July 2021 and the Punjab Government in November 2021 also confirming his death.

The Case

In 1994, the federal government headed by then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto had floated a tender for the purchase of five helicopters for the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Malik Allah Yar Khan, Benazir’s cabinet member, forced Cabinet Division to award the tender to a Danish company M/S Cuxhaven, which was allegedly owned by his son-in-law Zia Pervez Malik.

Dr. Munir was a board member of Cuxhaven. Together, the three men inflicted a loss of $3.3 million to the national exchequer on the account of the purchase of five helicopters that were never delivered.

In February 1998, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initially registered a case against Dr. Munir Ahmed Khan, Malik Allah Yar Khan, and Zia Pervez Malik.

The FIA transferred the case to NAB in January 2000. Since then, the case has been closed and reopened several times. The inquiry was first closed in June 2004. It was reopened in July 2010. It was again closed in 2016. It was reopened in 2017.

Note here that Malik Allah Yar Khan and Zia Pervez Malik had died during the course of the NAB investigation while the NAB is unaware of the death of Dr. Munir Ahmed Khan.