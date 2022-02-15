Peshawar University Rubbishes Reports of Gul Panra’s PSL Final’s Song Controversy

A spokesperson for the University of Peshawar, Nauman Khan, has rejected the reports claiming that the university was closed on Valentine’s Day to facilitate the popular singer, Gul Panra, to record the song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

According to the details, the students of Peshawar University expressed outrage after the news broke out that the university remained closed on Valentine’s Day to facilitate the popular singer, Gul Panra, for recording the PSL final song.

The university administration had allowed the renowned singer to record the song in different parts of the university, which led to outrage by students.

While rejecting reports regarding the matter, the spokesperson said that the university administration had released the notification a day before the PSL organizers approached them for recording the song.

He further said that the administration had allowed the team after receiving the permission letter from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The spokesperson further added that the team recorded the song on Sunday and Monday, and it had nothing to do with the closing of the university.