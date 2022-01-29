Islamabad United Release New Anthem for PSL 7 [Video]

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Islamabad United have released their highly-anticipated team anthem for PSL 2022. The anthem titled, ‘Trophy Idhar Rakh’ is sung by renowned artists, Talha Anjum of the Young Stunners fame and Soch the band.

The exciting new anthem features Islamabad’s superstar players Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali. The superstars can be seen donning Islamabad’s official playing kit for the tournament which is the “world’s first cricket & art collaboration on display”.

On the musical front, Trophy Idhar Rakh has a bit of everything for everyone. The song begins with the rap of Talha Anjum to cater to the youth of the country and the raspy voice of Adnan Dhool (Soch) takes the anthem to a whole new level.

Watch the video of the Anthem here:

Islamabad United, arguably one of the most popular franchises in the league, has always been at the forefront of promoting the product of PSL and they have done it yet again with the catchy new team anthem. Islamabad United will be seen in action for the first time in PSL 2022 on 30 January as they face Peshawar Zalmi in their opening encounter.

