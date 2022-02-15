Ramiz Raja Predicts the Breakout Star of PSL 7

Almost four decades of familiarity with cricket, first as a cricketer then commentator and analyst, and now as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja knows a young talent when he sees one.

Peshawar Zalmi’s right-handed opening batter, Mohammad Haris has impressed the former captain with his scintillating innings of 49 runs from just 27 balls against Karachi Kings on his PSL debut.

While replying to a cricket fan on Twitter, the former captain appreciated Haris’ effort on his debut in PSL and has backed the emerging talent to become the breakout performer from this year’s PSL. “Mohammad Harris could be the breakout player of this year’s PSL. Great debut and yes a great talent,” wrote PCB Chairman.

Mohammad Haris has entered the league cricket in a dashing style. With the help of three boundaries and four maximums, he scored 49 runs from 27 balls against Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The wicket-keeper batter was also awarded player of the match.

While expressing his thought in the post-match presentation, the Peshawar Zalmi batter said that England star wicket-keeper, Jos Buttler, was his favorite cricketer but now he is following Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Muhammad Rizwan.

“Previously, it was Jos Buttler but now I am idolizing Rizwan bhai more,” he said while thanking Peshawar Zalmi for the opportunity. “The credit goes to team management and I played how I was told to play.”

Last year, Mohammad Haris was part of Karachi Kings but did not get a chance to play a single match in the tournament. He was also added to the national setup for the canceled New Zealand series.