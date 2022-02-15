Advertisement

Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 15th, 2022: Tussle on for 4th Spot in Points Table

By Rizvi Syed | Published Feb 15, 2022 | 1:12 pm
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators | PSL 2022 | PSL 7

Follow the updated PSL 2022 schedule here.

Peshawar Zalmi will look to reclaim the fourth spot in the points table when they take on resurgent Quetta Gladiators in the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven tonight.

With three wins from 7 games, both Quetta and Peshawar have an equal number of points, 6, but are placed 4th and 5th respectively, due to a difference in run rate. A win will hand Peshawar Zalmi two additional points to replace Quetta in the fourth place.

On the other side, a win for Quetta might not move them up the ladder in the points table but will take them shoulder to shoulder with Islamabad United who are placed third with eight points and a positive run rate.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
Tuesday, 15 February Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

 

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:

Number of Matches Peshawar Zalmi Won Quetta Gladiators Won No Result
17 9 8

Check out PSL Live Score, updated PSL 7 Points Table, and latest PSL Stats here!

Rizvi Syed
