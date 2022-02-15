Islamabad United’s Biggest Superstar Withdraws From PSL 7

Islamabad opening batter, Alex Hales has withdrawn from the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to personal reasons, the franchise said in an official statement.

Advertisement

The hard-hitting batter will not be available for the remaining matches of the tournament.

ALSO READ Here are All the Squads for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

“Islamabad United’s opening batsman Alex Hales pulled out from PSL 7 for personal reasons. We wish him the very best of luck for his future,” the franchise said in a brief statement.

His replacement will be announced soon, it added.

More to follow…