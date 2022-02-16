ICC Announces a Huge Increase in Prize Money for Women’s World Cup 2022

The winners of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will take home $1.32 million in prize money, double the amount awarded to the 2017 victors, the International Cricket Council has confirmed.

The overall prize money pot has increased by 75% with the eight teams taking home a share in $3.5 million, $1.5 million more than the 2017 edition held in England. The runners-up of the tournament, which takes place in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, will earn $600,000 – an increase of $270,000 from when India finished runners-up to England last time.

The losing semi-finalists will each receive $300,000 while the four teams who exit at the group stage have seen their prize money more than double from $30,000 to $70,000. The eight teams of Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies will also be rewarded for every group stage win, with each victory worth $25,000, from a total pot of $700,000.

Every team will play each other once in the round-robin group stage, with the 28 games played across six host cities in New Zealand. A win will earn a team two points, with a tie or no result worth one point, the four sides with the most points will then advance to the semi-finals to decide the two finalists.

This marks another important rise in the prize money for the women’s tournament, which saw a tenfold increase between the 2013 and 2017 tournaments from $200,000 to $2 million. Holders England took home $660,000 after defeating India by nine runs in a sold-out final at Lord’s five years ago, to earn their fourth trophy.

England have been the victors every time they have hosted the tournament as well as triumphing in Australia in 2009 while Australia are the most successful team having won six of the previous 11 World Cups, including three in a row between 1978 and 1988.

Hosts New Zealand are the only other team to win a World Cup having done so in 2000, the last time they hosted the Women’s Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh are to play in their first 50-over World Cup, while India and the West Indies are the only other teams to have featured in a final.