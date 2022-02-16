Pakistan’s Mobile Imports Surge 11.86% in 7 Months

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.270 billion in the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year compared to $1.135 billion in the same period of last year, registering a growth of 11.86 percent, despite the increase in local manufacturing, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month basis, imports of mobile phones into Pakistan decreased by 23.15 percent in January 2022 and stood at $179.768 million compared to $233.917 million in December 2021, the PBS data revealed.

The overall telecom imports into the country in the period under review increased by 19.53 percent, going up from $1.382 billion in July-January 2020-21 to $1.652 billion in July-January 2021-22.

On a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports witnessed a decrease of 8.68 percent when compared to January 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the overall telecom imports into the country decreased by 21.83 percent in January 2022 and stood at $229.190 million, compared to the imports of $293.193 million in December 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, the overall telecom imports witnessed a 21.83 percent decline. Other apparatus imports in July-January of the current fiscal year increased by 54.77 percent and stood at $382.079 million, compared to $244.868 million in the same period last year.

Other apparatus imports registered a 16.62 percent negative growth on a month-on-month basis and stood at $49.422 million in January 2022, compared to $59.276 million in December 2021 and registered a 63.49 percent growth when compared to $30.230 million in January 2021.

The manufactured/assembled mobile handsets by local manufacturing plants in the calendar year 2021 stood at 24.66 million compared to 13.05 million in 2020, an increase of 88 percent.

The commercial imports of mobile handsets stood at 10.26 million in 2021 compared to 24.51 million in 2020, revealed the official data of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of local manufactured/assembled mobile handsets increased by 2.54 million in December 2021 and the total production reached 24.66 million in the calendar year. The production of mobile handsets by local manufacturing plants has more than doubled against the import of commercial mobile phones in the country in 2021.