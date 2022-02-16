These are Rankings of Pakistani Telecom Networks Based on PTA Data

The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) have missed SMS and Voice Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and were found below the licensed threshold, says Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The PTA issued instructions to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality according to the licensing standards.
PTA has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 18 cities and nine motorways, highways, intercity roads in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan to measure the performance and quality of the services the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) are providing to their customers.
During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS, and mobile broadband/data were checked using a state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking tool.
The drive test teams selected survey routes that would cover main roads, service roads, and a majority of sectors in the surveyed areas. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked from 1st to 4th in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways and highways.
Similarly, in the mobile broadband speed segment, the ranking is determined with respect to the highest data download speed.
The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with broadband services to a great extent while SMS and Voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in some areas. Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality according to the licensing standards.
Mobile Network Coverage Ranking
|
Operator
|
Ranking
|Compliant
|Non-Compliant
|4G
|3G
|4G
|3G
|Zong
|18
|10
|–
|1
|1st
|Telenor
|17
|7
|1
|–
|2nd
|Jazz
|14
|10
|4
|–
|3rd
|Ufone
|11
|17
|7
|–
|4th
Mobile Broadband Service Ranking
|Operator
|Highest Throughput – Number of Cities
|Standing
|4G
|3G
|4G
|3G
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Zong
|12
|6
|–
|–
|–
|4
|2
|4
|1st
|4th
|Ufone
|6
|6
|4
|1
|15
|2
|–
|–
|2nd
|1st
|Jazz
|–
|5
|12
|1
|1
|5
|3
|–
|3rd
|2nd
|Telenor
|–
|1
|2
|15
|1
|2
|2
|–
|4th
|3rd
Voice Call Quality Ranking
|Operator
|Voice QoS KPIs
|Standing
|Compliant
|Non-Compliant
|Zong
|98
|10
|1st
|Ufone
|113
|12
|2nd
|Jazz
|131
|18
|3rd
|Telenor
|104
|16
|4th
Overall Telecom Operator Ranking
|Service
|STANDING
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Mobile Network Coverage
|Zong
|Telenor
|Jazz
|Mobile Broadband
|3G
|Ufone
|Jazz
|Telenor
|4G
|Zong
|Ufone
|Jazz
|Voice
|Zong
|Ufone
|Jazz
The complete survey results have been placed on PTA’s website for information of the subscribers.
The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the aim of provision of better mobile services and to promote healthy competition among the operators.