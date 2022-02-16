These are Rankings of Pakistani Telecom Networks Based on PTA Data

The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) have missed SMS and Voice Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and were found below the licensed threshold, says Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The PTA issued instructions to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality according to the licensing standards.

Advertisement

PTA has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 18 cities and nine motorways, highways, intercity roads in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan to measure the performance and quality of the services the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) are providing to their customers.

ALSO READ ECP Demands Rs. 18 Billion for Local Body Elections

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS, and mobile broadband/data were checked using a state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking tool.

The drive test teams selected survey routes that would cover main roads, service roads, and a majority of sectors in the surveyed areas. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked from 1st to 4th in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways and highways.

Similarly, in the mobile broadband speed segment, the ranking is determined with respect to the highest data download speed.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with broadband services to a great extent while SMS and Voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in some areas. Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality according to the licensing standards.

Advertisement

Mobile Network Coverage Ranking

Operator Ranking Compliant Non-Compliant 4G 3G 4G 3G Zong 18 10 – 1 1st Telenor 17 7 1 – 2nd Jazz 14 10 4 – 3rd Ufone 11 17 7 – 4th

Mobile Broadband Service Ranking

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing 4G 3G 4G 3G 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Zong 12 6 – – – 4 2 4 1st 4th Ufone 6 6 4 1 15 2 – – 2nd 1st Jazz – 5 12 1 1 5 3 – 3rd 2nd Telenor – 1 2 15 1 2 2 – 4th 3rd

Voice Call Quality Ranking

Operator Voice QoS KPIs Standing Compliant Non-Compliant Zong 98 10 1st Ufone 113 12 2nd Jazz 131 18 3rd Telenor 104 16 4th

Overall Telecom Operator Ranking

Service STANDING 1st 2nd 3rd Mobile Network Coverage Zong Telenor Jazz Mobile Broadband 3G Ufone Jazz Telenor 4G Zong Ufone Jazz Voice Zong Ufone Jazz

The complete survey results have been placed on PTA’s website for information of the subscribers.

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the aim of provision of better mobile services and to promote healthy competition among the operators.