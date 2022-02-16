24/7 Drive-Through Launched At Islamabad Police Center F-6

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have launched a 24/7 “Drive-through Facility” at the Police Facilitation Center situated in F-6 Markaz for the public.

The public can now avail 28 services including Character Certificate, General Police Verification, Tenant Registration, Missing/Lost Report, Foreigner Registration, Volunteer Registration, Servant Registration, Driving License Verification, Copy of FIR, and Vehicle Verification at any time of the day from their vehicle.

Speaking in this regard, Inspector General Police (IGP) ICT Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, said that all of the already-provided services will now be available to the citizens round the clock and they will also be able to avail these services through the drive-through facility.

An entire floor at the Police Facilitation Center has also been allocated for women. ICT Police’s Gender Protection Unit which is fighting against harassment and violent crimes against women and transgender has been shifted on this floor as well.

The IGP expressed hope that the F-6 Police Facilitation Center will continue to provide transparent and expeditious services to the citizens, adding ICT Police will also continue reviewing the services to improve them.

Note here that there are 7 facilitation centers of ICT Police. They are located in F-6 Markaz, H-11 Police Lines, Banigala Police Station, Khanna Pul Police Station, Golra Police Station, PIMS, and Poly Clinic.