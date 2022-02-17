Cabinet Committee on CPEC Approves Realignment of Karakoram Highway

The Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC) approved the realignment of the Karakoram Highway from Thakot to Raikot, construction of the CPEC Business and Industrial Cooperation Tower, and asked to provide basic amenities, including electricity, to Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Advertisement

The meeting of the CCoCPEC was held in Islamabad today, chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar. The participants of the meeting discussed a six-point agenda pertaining to various matters of CPEC Projects.

ALSO READ Govt Increases Petroleum Levy by Rs. 4 Per Liter

The CCoCPEC approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Communication for the realignment of the Karakoram Highway from Thakot to Raikot due to the construction of dams on the River Indus (250km).

After deliberating over a summary presented by the Petroleum Division, the CCoCPEC directed concerned authorities and divisions to expedite the provision of basic amenities, including electricity, to Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Likewise, the meeting participants considered recommendations of the Committee on Development of Maritime Affairs Gwadar under Various Modalities. The Board of Investment (BoI) briefed the meeting regarding CPEC business, plans for an industrial cooperation tower, and assessment of investment potential of Gwadar Free Zone.

After deliberation, the CCoCPEC approved the CPEC Business and Industrial Cooperation Tower to provide state-of-the-art working facilities to investors and businesses.