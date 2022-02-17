Honor All Set to Announce Magic 4 Series at MWC on February 28th

With the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC) all set to kick off in less than two weeks, companies are beginning to tease announcements, and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Honor, is no exception.

The company has recently confirmed through a teaser that it will be unveiling its upcoming Magic4 flagship smartphone series at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, taking place on February 28 at 5 PM (PKT).

Previously, the company had confirmed that the series will be housing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, however, the latest teaser confirms the naming while also showcasing the device’s camera unit.

Specifications of the Honor Magic 4 Series (Rumored)

According to earlier rumors and leaks, Honor Magic 4 lineup will comprise three different smartphones, namely the Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro, and the Ultra model, Magic 4 Pro Plus. As mentioned above, all three handsets are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while a recent Geekbench benchmark reveals the Honor Magic 4 outscoring the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, although by a slim margin.

In terms of display, the Magic 4 lineup is expected to make use of AMOLED displays, with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The teaser further suggests that the series might bring a 50MP primary lens supported by a 50MP ultrawide snapper.

While, the Magic 4 Pro+ is expected to support a quad-camera unit comprised of four different 50MP sensors, all of which are expected to offer different capabilities and focal lengths. There’s even a possibility that we could see one of these three devices powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, but that is yet to be confirmed.