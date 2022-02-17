Islamabad United Name Young Batter as a Replacement for Alex Hales

Islamabad United have named the replacement for England batter Alex Hales, who has pulled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 due to bio bubble fatigue.

Nasir Nawaz, who represented the Northern in the 2021 Pakistan Cup, has been drafted into the Islamabad United squad and the right-handed opener will be available for selection in today’s match against Peshawar Zalmi, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The 23-year-old Nasir Nawaz was a reserve player but now the opening batter will be available for selection in the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League.

It should be noted that the injuries to captain Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, and Zeeshan Zameer have also created difficulties for Islamabad United. Asif Ali will be captaining the side against Peshawar Zalmi.

Zahid Mahmood has also been added to the squad as cover for Shadab Khan.

Islamabad United are in third place on the points table with eight points and four wins in their seven-match. Today’s encounter against Zalmi will serve as a simulated quarter-final for United, with the winning team increasing their chances of qualifying for the playoffs stage.