Muhammad Hafeez Says Lahore Qalandars Have the World’s Best Spinner

Muhammad Hafeez claimed that Lahore Qalandars have signed up the world’s best spinner in the face of Rashid Khan. Veteran cricketer declared that the 23-year-old is the master of his craft and is currently the best in the business.

Advertisement

Talking about Lahore Qalandars’ platinum pick, Muhammad Hafeez said, “Lahore Qalandars have quality bowlers. We have fast bowlers and the world’s best spinner, Rashid Khan.” 41-year-old, himself a decent spinner, deemed the Afghan star as matchless in the art of leg-spin bowling. The young leg-spinner has been garnering praise from all around the world for his excellence in deceiving world-class batsmen.

ALSO READ Islamabad United Name Young Batter as a Replacement for Alex Hales

Rashid Khan has so far played 7 matches for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing PSL 7, taking 7 wickets at an economy of 6.75. Moreover, the Afghan leg-spinner has played a primary role with his power-hitting down the order. Lahore Qalandars are currently ranked second in the points table, winning 5 out for 7 matches of their PSL 7 campaign.

Check out PSL Schedule and PSL Stats.