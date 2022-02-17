Police Busts Karachi-Balochistan Car Theft and Selling Operation

Karachi’s Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested a car thief who confessed to stealing cars worth Rs. 1.2 million in Karachi and selling them in Quetta and Pishin for just Rs. 250,000.

AVLC apprehended the suspect Ahsan Malik from Karachi but a key member of the gang, namely Aslam Tareen, managed to flee.

AVLC officials stated that Malik and his accomplices had been stealing vehicles from different areas of Karachi, including Gizri, Defence, and Bahadurabad. Malik would pilfer cars from Karachi and deliver them to Quetta and Pishin, where they would be sold by another member of the gang. The officials also mentioned that the stolen cars in the Rs. 1.2 million range are being sold in Pishin and Quetta for approximately Rs. 250,000.

Malik and his gang were involved in professional car stealing for the last four years. He disclosed that there is no inspection for documentation between Karachi and Quetta, which made the thefts and selling easier, and it would not have been possible otherwise.

Also, the gang members had been caught multiple times but always managed to escape.

Via ARY News