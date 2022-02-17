Preparations for Australia Tour Underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium [Pictures]

Preparations at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are in full swing with just a few weeks remaining for the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia. The historic tour is set to commence on 4 March with the two teams facing off in the first Test match at Pindi Stadium.

Advertisement

According to details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has engaged Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to start the cleaning process in and around the stadium. The cleaning process is expected to take a few more days.

ALSO READ Abdul Razzaq Denied Entry into Gaddafi Stadium [Video]

Prior to the start of the series, it was expected that the stands will be renovated with new seating but it is looking far less likely at this point due to the change in the schedule. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was initially set to host the second Test match but after the request of the Australian Cricket Board, the schedule was altered with Pindi Stadium getting to host the inaugural Test match.

ALSO READ Pakistan Head Coach Opens Up on Australia’s Historic Tour

According to details, PCB will reveal the details of ticket sales for the series in the next week. It is expected that ticket prices will be kept low in order to accommodate the maximum number of fans.

The security and traffic plan for the series is also set in place and the full details will be revealed by the relevant authorities in due time.