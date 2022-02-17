Pakistan Head Coach Opens Up on Australia’s Historic Tour

Pakistan’s head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq is looking forward to Australia’s first tour of the country in 24 years. Saqlain said that the whole country is ready to welcome Australia and hoped for a fantastic series between the two teams.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Multan’s Marquee Pick Likely to Represent Australia in T20Is Against Pakistan

Members of Pakistan’s Test squad are taking part in the training camp set up by the PCB at National Stadium Karachi for the upcoming series. Saqlain talked to the media after the conclusion of the training session.

The 45-year old said that he is grateful to the governments and cricket boards of both Pakistan and Australia to ensure that the tour is taking place. He added that the people in Pakistan have been deprived of watching their favorite players in action for so long and he is extremely satisfied that Australia have decided to send a full-strength squad to Pakistan.

Former off-spinner said that Australia is a formidable opponent and the Men in Green are ready to take on the number one Test side in the world. He added that the preparations are well underway and the players in the camp look upbeat ahead of the historical series.

Saqlain said that he is still undecided on the team combination and he along with captain Babar Azam will sort out the details before the start of the series. He added that each and every member of the squad will have to be fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

Australia will tour Pakistan for three Tests, as many ODIs and one-off T20I next month. The tour will commence on 4 March as the two teams will face off in the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.