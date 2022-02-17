Abdul Razzaq Denied Entry into Gaddafi Stadium [Video]

Former cricketer, Abdul Razzaq was denied entry into Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore due to the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Razzaq was stopped at the checkpoint by the authorities and was told to turn back and enter from the assigned gate.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan Head Coach Opens Up on Australia’s Historic Tour

Razzaq, who is currently working as the head coach of the domestic side, Central Punjab and is a part of the selection committee for the national team, was asked to turn around and enter from the assigned gate.

According to details, Razzaq told the security official that he is registered to enter as shown by the parking sticker on his vehicle. The security official did not let him through as he replied that there are strict orders from the higher-ups to not let anyone enter from this gate. The security official told Razzaq to enter from the Ferozepur Road gate on the other side of the stadium.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ Multan’s Marquee Pick Likely to Represent Australia in T20Is Against Pakistan

The PCB along with the authorities have chalked out a foolproof security plan for the ongoing PSL 7. They have taken extra measures in order to ensure the safety of the players and officials involved in the tournament. It can be adjudged by this latest incident that there are no privileges even for former cricketers or influential personalities.