PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Match Live – 17th Feb, 2022

Two times Pakistan Super League (PSL) Champions, Islamabad United will try their luck against Peshawar Zalmi in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 on Thursday, 17 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The high-octane encounter can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are 3rd and 4th respectively on the Pakistan Super League points table. Islamabad United have won four out of their seven while Peshawar Zalmi have won four out of their eight matches.

Peshawar Zalmi will be determined to bounce back as they lost the match against Islamabad United by 9 wickets on January 30 at the National Stadium Karachi. It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad United skipper, Shadab Khan is not playing today due to injury and it will give a slight advantage to Zalmi.

The match between the two sides will be aired on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live streaming can also be viewed on Cricwick app, Daraz app, and Tapmad Tv.

Live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.