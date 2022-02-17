Realme Launches 9 Pro and Pro+ With Color Changing Tech and Impressive Cameras

Realme has just unveiled 9 Pro and its mightier sibling 9 Pro+. The handsets are equipped with powerful midrange chipsets, larger batteries, and rapid charging, while the Pro+ builds on a larger sensor with a 50MP main camera.

Here’s what they offer:

Realme 9 Pro+

Design & Display

Realme 9 Pro+ features a 6.43” AMOLED of Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a fingerprint scanner underneath the display that can also measure your heart rate.

The device is available in three colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue.

The most intriguing of these colors is the Sunrise Blue, featuring a photochromic layer that changes from blue to a pinkish-red hue in seconds when exposed to sunlight or UV light. The device requires only 3 seconds for the switch and fade away, and returns to blue in almost 5 minutes.

Internals & Storage

The smartphone features a Dimensity 920 chipset with 5G capabilities and features RAM variations of 6GB or 8GB, along with 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 out of the box and runs the Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Camera

Realme 9 Pro+ features a triple camera with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor behind an f/1.8 lens. The smartphone has the same sensors as some of the best flagships currently available in the market such as the Oppo Find X3 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The rear camera also features an additional 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit. While the selfie camera is located in the upper left corner of the screen and features a 16MP sensor.

Battery & Pricing

Realme 9 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 60W SuperDart charging. The device reaches a full charge within 45 minutes.

The pricing for the smartphone begins from $335 for the 6/128GB variant and goes to $385 for the 8/256GB.

Realme 9 Pro+ Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)

MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 OS: Android 12, Realme UI 3.0

Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.4 inches, Super AMOLED, 90Hz

6.4 inches, Super AMOLED, 90Hz Memory RAM: 6GB/8GB Internal: 128GB/256GB

Card Slot: No

No Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultra-wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro) Front: 16 MP, f/2.4 (wide)

Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue

Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Under the display, Optical

Under the display, Optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 60W, 100% in 44 min

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 60W, 100% in 44 min Price: $335

Realme 9 Pro

Design & Display

More affordable of the duo, the Realme 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a higher 120Hz refresh rate, while the fingerprint scanner is present on the side, under the power key.

Realme 9 Pro is available in Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue colors.

Internals & Storage

The device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, with 6GB or 8GB RAM, and a single 128GB internal storage option. The phone also boots Android 12 and runs the Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Camera

The rear triple camera setup of the smartphone features a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. While the selfie camera has the same 16MP sensor.

Battery & Pricing

Since the Realme 9 Pro is much larger than the Pro+ it also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery. The battery charges at 33W with the required charger in the retail box.

Its price starts at $240 for the 6/128GB variant and $280 for the 8/128GB.

Sales for both the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ begin on February 23rd on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other retail stores.

Realme 9 Pro Specifications