Samsung Admits to Lying About Galaxy S22’s Display

Smartphone displays with adaptive refresh rates can run low and slow to save power and at the same time bring content such as films and websites to optimal quality. However, the latest releases by Samsung: the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are not as good as they were marketed, resulting in several controversies.

The S22 Ultra can adjust its refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz for extreme power efficiency – an improvement on the S21 Ultra’s floor of 10Hz.

The other two handsets in the S21 series were, however, stuck with a higher minimum of 48Hz, as pointed out by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Samsung’s previously claimed 10Hz to 120Hz refresh rate for the two phones was later updated to 48Hz to 120Hz after it was pointed out.

Not to say I told you so, but Samsung changed their S22 and S22+ spec sheets from 10Hz – 120Hz to 48Hz – 120Hz. Companies have shown below 48Hz as demo's, but not a commercial product, so it would have been a first. Thanks @DylanVHuynh for the link!https://t.co/xop0Dhw78a pic.twitter.com/AAR4krHmtp — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 12, 2022

In a comment to Android Police, Samsung explained:

The display refresh rate was originally listed between 10 and 120Hz (10 to 120 frames per second), and we later opted to update how we communicate this specification to be in line with the more widely-recognized industry standard. Consumers can be assured there has been no change of hardware specifications, and both devices support up to 120Hz for super-smooth scrolling.

Samsung stated that “the display component of both devices support between 48 to 120Hz” and that the company used 10Hz to signify its ‘proprietary technology that feeds data to the display at a lower rate.