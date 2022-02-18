Acer Launches Predator Helios 300 With World’s Best Gaming Screen Tech Ever

The Taiwan-based electronics giant, Acer, has just released a new Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop in the Indian market. The most impressive feature of this newly released laptop is that it’s the first to offer a display with a 360Hz refresh rate.

Design & Display

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop flaunts a 15.6″ Full HD IPS (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED-backlit TFT LCD panel with a peak brightness of 300 nits, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a response time of up to up to 3ms.

The display offers a high refresh rate of 360Hz and has an aspect ratio of 16:9. Customers further have the option to configure the laptop with a 15.6″ QHD display, that will offer a 165Hz refresh rate.

Performance & Hardware

Under the hood, the new gaming laptop comes equipped with an Intel Core i9-11900H octa-core processor with 16 threads and clocked at 4.9GHz. On the graphics front, it comes with an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU coupled with a 6GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The laptop packs 16GB DDR4 RAM, which is expandable up to 32GB and offers up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. The device runs Windows 11 out of the box.

This time around, the laptop’s cooling systems have also been upgraded with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology to maintain strong airflow and avoid thermal throttling during long gaming sessions.

The keyboard also gets an upgrade with 4-zone RGB, a larger space key, and translucent keycaps. The touchpad on the Acer Predator Helios 300 also offers gesture support.

For video calls and meetings, the laptop features a webcam that supports 720p HD audio and video recording. Acer Predator Helios 300 includes two speakers providing a 360-degree surround sound experience with DTS:X Ultra audio.

Connectivity options on the Acer Predator Helios 300 include Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI port, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with offline charging support. It also comes with Intel’s Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650 for connectivity.

Pricing & Battery

Powering the device is a 4-cell 59Whr lithium-ion battery, that charges via the laptop’s AC adapter.

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop will be available for purchase in a single Black colour option through the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, and other authorised retail stores. Acer is providing a one-year international traveller warranty with Acer Predator Helios 300. The Predator Helios 300 retails at Rs. 144,999 ($1,926) in India.