Full-House Expected as PSL 7’s Biggest Battle Gets Sold Out

It’s a doubleheader today in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the current PSL champions taking on Quetta Gladiators in the first match and Lahore Qalandars locking horns with Karachi Kings in the second match.

Karachi and Lahore are the two of the biggest cities in the country and they have a rivalry like no other. Over the years in the PSL, Kings vs Qalandars has drawn huge crowds and massive viewership.

It’s the same story in the seventh edition of the PSL as the tickets for the return fixture between the two teams have already been sold out and the online ticket booking platform is displaying a “sold out” message for the game.

In the first leg of the tournament held in National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars played each other, with the latter winning the contest by six wickets.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings made 170/7 in 20 overs. Qalandars ended up making 174/4, chasing down the target with 4 balls remaining. Fakhar Zaman was declared player of the match for scoring 106 runs off just 60 balls.

Both teams have taken on different paths since then. Lahore Qalandars are second on the points table, having won 5 out of the 7 matches they played. It’s been a horror show for Karachi Kings who remain winless so far, having lost all 8 of their matches in this year’s edition.

