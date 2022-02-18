Wahab Makes History in Match With Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain and left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz, has become the first bowler in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to take 100 wickets in the tournament.

He achieved this feat against Islamabad United when he took the wicket of Danish Aziz who returned to the pavilion on a golden duck. Wahab’s side ended up winning the contest by 10 runs.

Where the 100-wicket landmark is concerned, no bowler comes close to Wahab. Hasan Ali is second on the list with 78 wickets. Wahab (100) and Hasan (78) are followed by Shadab Khan (63), and Shaheen Afridi (61).

The 36-year-old has been associated with Peshawar Zalmi since the inaugural PSL edition. With 75 appearances over the seven editions, he also remains the most capped PSL player ever.

Let’s have a detailed breakdown of Wahab’s wickets in PSL over the years.

PSL Edition Wickets 1 15 2 15 3 18 4 17 5 11 6 18 7 7

