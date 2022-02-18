Lahore Traffic Police to Launch Online Driving License Renewal System Soon

City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore has decided to introduce an online driving license renewal facility for the citizens having the residential address of the provincial capital on their CNICs.

In this regard, SSP Traffic Lahore has already sent a proposal to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to integrate the new system into the existing Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS).

ALSO READ Multan’s Clinical Show Puts Quetta in a Spot of Bother

Speaking in this regard, DIG Traffic Lahore, Shariq Jamal Khan said that representatives of CTP Lahore and PITB will meet on 21 February to finalize the details and launch date of the new system.

Once operational, citizens, including overseas Pakistanis having licenses issued by CTP Lahore, will be able to apply for license renewal from their homes. They will also be able to upload all the required documents including medical fitness certificates and photographs online. They will also be able to submit renewal fees through online banking applications.

ALSO READ New Honda Civic Will Officially Launch Next Month: Report

Earlier this month, CTP Lahore had announced to establish a state-of-the-art driving licensing center Manawan Traffic Police Lines which will offer 24/7 services to the citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi had said that after the opening of the new facility, driving licenses will be issued 24 hours a day and seven days a week for the convenience of the locals.